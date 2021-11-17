13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A comfortable afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s will lead to a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the 50s by 8 p.m. We'll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with northeast winds 10-15 mph. Thursday, expect less wind and more cloud cover. Lows land in the upper 40s and low 50s before warming back into the upper 60s, which is a few degrees above normal. Temperatures hold steady in the low 70s and upper 60s with dry weather through next week.