13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021

The November 17, 2021 midday weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 15:07:16-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A comfortable afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s will lead to a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the 50s by 8 p.m. We'll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with northeast winds 10-15 mph. Thursday, expect less wind and more cloud cover. Lows land in the upper 40s and low 50s before warming back into the upper 60s, which is a few degrees above normal. Temperatures hold steady in the low 70s and upper 60s with dry weather through next week.

