13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Dry conditions will pair with a slow warming trend through the rest of the week as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest. Winds have backed off for most of the Vegas valley, but gusty north winds will likely continue through the Colorado River Valley Thursday and Friday. We'll wake up to some high cloud cover that is expected to push east as we get through the afternoon. Temperatures will land in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday with overnight and early morning temperatures in the mid 50s. We'll warm closer to 80° this weekend under mostly suny skies. We'll start to see our ridge of high pressure push away Tuesday-Wednesday next week that brings slightly cooler temperatures and moderate winds, but it looks like temperatures will remain 3-5 degrees above average.