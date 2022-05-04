13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —May the 4th be with you on this warm and pleasant Wednesday! Daytime highs land near 84° under plenty of sunshine and gusts drop under 20 mph- making for the calmest day of the week. Thursday into Saturday, expecta big warm up with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s- 10° above average and the warmest conditions so far this year. We'll see gusts increase 25-30 mph again Thursday and Friday, with more significant wind expected Mother's Day. Gusts Sunday will exceed 45 mph as highs drop back to the mid 80s. Overnight temperatures over the next couple of days will be close to 70 degrees until another weather system winds gusty wind and significantly cooler temperatures early next week.