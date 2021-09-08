13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Sept. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The Excessive Heat Warning across southern Nevada has been extended through 9 p.m. Thursday as temperatures remain closer to record values than averages. Wednesday night stays warm and hazy with overnight lows in the 80s ahead of sunrise Thursday. A shift in wind direction out of the southeast will deliver an uptick in humidity, aiding in the development of a few spotty storms across the region with chances near 10% in the valley and 40% in the mountains. The increase in moisture produces a few clouds both Thursday and Friday with highs falling from 108º Wednesday, to 106º Thursday, and 103º on Friday. We're back to clear, sunny skies Saturday and Sunday as the humidity dries with highs 102º-104º this weekend. A breezy wind arrives early next week as a trough of low pressure swings through, this should help to drop highs closer to 100º by the end of next week.