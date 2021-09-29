13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Sept. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Tuesday's cold front brought a taste of fall for the middle of the week with below average temperatures holding through Friday before warming up this weekend. Smoke moves out of the region Wednesday night into Thursday with wind speeds calming and skies clearing. Lows fall to the low 60s ahead of sunrise Thursday with highs capped about 5º below normal in the low 80s. We bounce back to the mid 80s Friday under a sunny sky with quiet conditions. This weekend brings temperatures closer to normal, with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with sunshine. Our next system is set to sweep through by the middle of next week, picking up the breeze, increasing cloud cover, and bringing a 10%-20% rain chance by next Tuesday.