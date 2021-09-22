13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Sept. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Above average temperatures hang around through the second half of the work week before a pattern flip brings more seasonal air by the middle of next week. Wednesday evening looks warm, clear, and calm, with dinner time temps in the upper 80s and low 90s before overnight lows fall to the low 70s ahead of sunrise Thursday. Smoky haze drifts back in Thursday with Moderate Air Quality expected for most of the region. High cloud cover will stay mostly clear with calm wind and a forecast high of 96º. The haze should thin back out Friday into the weekend as a few clouds mix in with the sunshine and highs hold in the mid 90s. An isolated rain chance (10%) develops Sunday, favoring the mountains, with mid 90s holding into the start of next week. A more significant trough swings through next week, bringing the return of seasonal temps as highs fall to the upper 80s by Wednesday.