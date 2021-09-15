13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures trend cooler through the start of next week with highs eventually dropping slightly below the seasonal average as the sunny skies and dry conditions continue. Clear and quiet weather expected Wednesday night with lows falling to the mid 70s ahead of sunrise Thursday. The morning will start calm, but gusts to 25 mph increase Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy wind lingers this weekend with gusts near 25 mph each afternoon through Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Lows fall from the mid 70s to the upper 60s by the start of next week with a high of 98º on Friday, 96º on Saturday, and 95º Sunday. A cold front drops through the region Monday bringing our next round of cooler air, dropping highs to the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the 60s through the middle of next week.