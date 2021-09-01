13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Sept. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The forecast dries out as we close out the work week with the sky clearing and dew points dropping Wednesday night into Thursday. Morning lows start in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend with highs in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday and low 100s Saturday. We expect mostly sunny skies and light winds through the start of the weekend. Highs heat up Sunday and Labor Day, landing near 104º, as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the southwest. An increase in moisture is expected these days as well, with an isolated storm chance for the mountains starting Sunday and the 10% chance in the valley arriving Monday into the middle of next week as highs fall back closer to 100º.