13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Oct. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Increasing clouds and warming temperatures expected Thursday before our next cold front brings the chance for showers and much cooler conditions Friday. Wednesday night features partly to mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temps, with lows falling to the mid to upper 60s ahead of sunrise Thursday. Mostly cloudy conditions expected Thursday as a cold front approaches the region, increasing gust speeds near 25 mph during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances return Friday as the front passes through, with a 30%-40% chance across southern Nevada with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will drop significantly with highs falling from the mid 80s Thursday to the mid 70s Friday with lows in the upper 50s through the weekend. Sunny skies return Saturday and Sunday with highs climbing back to the upper 70s by the start of next week. Our next system drops through next Tuesday, with a dip in the jet stream bringing significantly cooler conditions to the region as highs fall to the 60s and lows dip into the 40s.