13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Oct. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures climb back above the seasonal average for the second half of the work week with sunny skies and calm conditions holding into Halloween. Lows fall to the upper 50s overnight with highs in the upper 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy by the weekend. Halloween has a forecast high of 77º with a light breeze. Trick-or-treating temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and wind gusts under 20 mph. Seasonal temperatures hold into the start of next week with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. No significant rain chance is expected for the next 7 days.