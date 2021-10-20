13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Oct. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cool, cloudy, and calm conditions hold Thursday with temperatures slowly climbing back to average before a series of systems brings breezy, unsettled weather back to the region next week. Wednesday evening stays below average under a mix of sunshine and high cloud cover with calm wind. Expect upper 60s after sunset with lows in the mid 50s ahead of sunrise Thursday. High clouds stream in again Thursday with highs climbing back to the upper 70s with light wind. The breeze picks back up Friday with gusts to 30 mph as highs make it back to the low 80s. The breeze brings in cooler temps for the weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s as the wind settles back down Sunday. Our next storm system arrives Sunday into Monday, picking gusts back up 35+ mph Monday with a 30% rain chance into Tuesday morning. Skies clear by the middle of next week, but temps stay cool with highs in the low to mid 70s.