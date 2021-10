LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fall like temperatures will stick around for the rest of the work week. Highs will gradually rise to the low 70s for Thursday and Friday.

An area of high pressure will direct winds to a northerly flow along the lower Colorado River Valley. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph possible. Ridging from this high pressure will cause temperatures to rise and moderate around average for the weekend. Sunny skies will prevail for the week. Highs will reach the 80s on Sunday.