13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Nov. 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The stretch of pleasant weather continues for southern Nevada with calm conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures. Lows land in the upper 50s each morning with highs hovering close to 80º through the weekend under a mostly sunny sky. A breezy wind will increase early next week as a trough of low pressure swings in, increasing cloud cover and dropping temps closer to seasonal averages. Highs fall from the upper 70s Sunday, to mid 70s Monday, and near 70º Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind speeds calm and skies clear for the second half of next week as temperatures warm back up.