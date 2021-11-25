13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Nov. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Tuesday's cold front left behind gusty wind and cooler temperatures across the region Wednesday with a Wind Advisory in effect for the Colorado River Valley until 7 p.m. where gusts could approach 40 mph. Gusts are in the 25-35 mph range in Las Vegas, dropping under 25 mph after sunset. As the wind calms behind the front, our attention turns to the temperature as lows plummet overnight into Thursday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Mohave county from 3 AM to 9 AM Thursday with the first freeze of the season possible for northwest Arizona tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 30s along I-15 going northeast towards Mesquite and Moapa with upper 30s and low 40s in the Las Vegas Valley ahead of sunrise Thursday. The cold morning gives way to a seasonally cool afternoon with highs in the low 60s in Las Vegas under a mostly sunny sky with a light breeze. High pressure takes control of the weather pattern moving into the weekend with calm wind, sunny skies, and highs in the 70s returning for next week.