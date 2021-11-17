13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Nov. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —It's finally feeling like fall in southern Nevada as we settle into a more seasonal weather pattern with chilly morning lows and cool afternoon highs under a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's highs in the low 70s give way to 60s through dinner time and 50s by 8 p.m. under a mostly clear sky. Clouds return overnight into Thursday morning with lows starting in the upper 40s, making for a chilly walk to the bus stop for kids out around sunrise! Highs only climb to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Lows land in the upper 40s and low 50s each morning through the weekend with highs between 69º-71º in Las Vegas. Another push of colder air looks to arrive by Thanksgiving with highs falling to the mid 60s by the middle of next week.