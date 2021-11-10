13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and mild temperatures take us into the weekend with highs staying almost 10º above the seasonal average through the start of next week. Lows land in the mid to upper 50s each morning with highs in the upper 70s each afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A light breeze with gusts to 20 mph is expected for the Las Vegas Valley Thursday and Friday, but gust speeds will exceed 30 mph for the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Bullhead City, and Lake Mohave. The breeze relaxes Saturday and Sunday before returning early next week, with gusts back near 20 mph Tuesday as clouds increase and temperatures fall back to the low 70s by Wednesday.