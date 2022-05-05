13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The warmest temperatures of the year (so far) are expected as we close out the work week before another round of significant wind brings gusty and dusty conditions for Mother's Day. Wednesday night looks clear and calm with dinner time temps in the upper 70s and low 80s before falling to the mid 60s ahead of sunrise Thursday. High pressure takes control of the forecast Thursday and Friday, keeping skies mostly sunny and helping highs climb 10º above average to the mid 90s. Gusts increase near 30 mph each afternoon through Saturday. A pattern flip brings big changes this weekend with highs falling from the low 90s Saturday to the mid 80s Sunday and low 70s (10º-15º below normal) by early next week. Mother's Day is shaping up to be very windy with gusts expected to exceed 40 mph prompting wind advisories and elevating fire danger. Blowing dust and debris will cause issues on the roads and patio furniture could be tossed around if not secured properly. It's best to make any Mother's Day plans indoors due to the significant gusts. Winds will stay breezy next week with sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs staying below average in the 70s through at least Wednesday.