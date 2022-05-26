13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs jump to the triple digits to end the week before a pattern flip brings gusty wind this weekend and a 20º drop in temperature for Memorial Day. We stay warm and calm Wednesday night with dinner time temperatures in the 90s under a mostly clear sky. Lows start in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday mornings with highs about 10º above average in the low 100s. Gusts to 25 mph pick up Thursday, increasing to 30 mph Friday as a few more clouds mix in. Gusts stay between 30-35 mph Saturday and Sunday as highs start to cool, we'll fall near-normal in the mid 90s Saturday and to 90º Sunday. A more significant temperature drop is expected Monday with highs falling to the low 80s, putting us 10º-15º below average for Memorial Day. Gusts to 25 mph are expected Monday before calming into the middle of next week as highs climb back to the low 90s.