13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusty wind continues Wednesday night 30-40 mph with a Fire Weather Warning for southern Nevada and a Wind Advisory for Mohave County until the sun sets. Gusts should drop under 25 mph Thursday as we kick off a big warming trend through the weekend. Lows warm from the low 50s to the low 70s by Sunday morning with highs jumping to the upper 70s Thursday, upper 80s Friday, upper 90s Saturday, and close to 100º Sunday and Monday. The average first occurrence of triple digit heat in Las Vegas is May 24 so we're just a touch ahead of schedule. Breezy wind returns heading into the start of next week with sunny skies and highs about 10º above average in the upper 90s through the middle of next week.