13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —High clouds drift in Wednesday night associated with a weak front that keeps highs in the upper 70s Thursday before we jump to the 80s this weekend. Calm and comfortable conditions are expected as we close out the week with wind gusts under 20 mph and mostly sunny skies. Lows land in the upper 50s near sunrise each morning. High warm heading into the weekend with upper 70s Thursday, low 80s Friday, and mid 80s Saturday, about 10º above the seasonal average. A breezy wind returns Saturday through the start of next week with highs temps ranging from 80º-88º through the middle of next week.