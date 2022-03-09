13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Mar. 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After our early week warm up brought temperatures back near seasonal averages, a potent cold front drops through the region Thursday bringing the return of strong wind and a steep drop in temperature. Breezy wind picks up Wednesday night as the cold front approaches with gusts to 25 mph after dinner time and lows in the 40s overnight into Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies deliver an isolated 20% shower chance Thursday with highs dropping about 15º below normal to the mid 50s, but the big weather worry is the gusty wind that will pick up dust and debris and make travel difficult across the region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of southern Nevada Thursday with north gusts 40-50 mph possible. Wind speeds will relax late Thursday night as the front pulls away from the region with gusts under 25 mph Friday. Temperatures warm into the weekend as skies stay sunny and we'll back to the 70s by Saturday and close to 80º early next week.