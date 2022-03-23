Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Mar. 23, 2022

Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winds will remain light over the next few days before the weekend. High pressure will steadily build behind this system and temperatures will rise again to above average. Towards the end of the week, highs will be in the 80s and then 90s heading into the weekend.

There is more consensus among models in the forecast for the end of the weekend. A potent low pressure system looks to form in the Pacific. Strong troughing begins to build on Sunday and temperatures will drop back down to the 80s on Sunday. Winds will also pick up and we’ll continue on this cooling trend through Monday. At this point it looks like we’ll drop down to the 70s on Monday and pick up a few scattered showers. Leftover showers possible early Tuesday. The highest chances for precipitation and amounts will be for the Sierra’s down to the Spring Mountains.

