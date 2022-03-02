13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Mar. 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —This week's warming trend peaks Thursday with highs close to 80º before a system swings through Friday bringing breezy wind, scattered showers, and much cooler temperatures for the weekend. High clouds mix in with the sunshine Wednesday with light winds and highs in the upper 70s. We'll fall to the 60s after sunset and low 50s by sunrise Thursday morning. More clouds are expected Thursday as gusts pick up close to 25 mph, but the clouds and wind don't prevent temperatures from warming close to 80º in the Las Vegas valley. Much different story Friday, however, with gusts to 30 mph and a 50% chance for scattered showers by sunrise. Rain chances favor the first half of the day, but isolated showers are possible through Friday evening with a 40% chance returning Saturday. High temperatures fall to the low 60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday, about 10º below the seasonal average. The storm system moves on Sunday into the start of next week with breezy wind calming, cloud cover clearing, and high temperatures climbing back to to the upper 60s by the middle of next week.