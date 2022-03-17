13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Mar. 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gusty winds will continue to flow through Southern Nevada behind this cold front. This area of low pressure is spinning off to our east and did pick up some moisture. There are going to be the chance for few light isolated showers through Lincoln county, southern Nye county and higher elevations through Clark county but steadily drying out over these next few hours.

Now as this system moves out, ridging will build creating a northeast flow which will cool us down a few degrees. Highs will hit the upper 60s to low 70s around the Las Vegas Valley. Highs will hover in the upper 70s low 80s for the Laughlin/Bullhead city areas. Winds will remain a little breezy across the valley but the highest winds will be around the Colorado River Basin. Winds can still gusts upwards to 40 mph but regional winds will calm down for Friday.

Highs will continue to run above average through Saturday with winds pick up again for Saturday. We’ll have another weather maker move in Saturday afternoon. The set-up has deep troughing through central California through the Southern Great Basin. Moisture will be limited but there is going to be the chance for scattered showers late Saturday into Sunday. It won’t be a washout but areas across the valley could see some light rain. There are higher chances for rain for the Colorado River Valley. As this system pushes in, colder air will blast through and temperatures will drop over 10 degrees Sunday. Highs will drop to slightly below average but will rebound quickly Monday. Winds will still be breezy through the weekend and into next week.