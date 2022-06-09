13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Jun. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 10 a.m. Thursday for elevations under 4000 feet in southern Nevada with temperatures climbing to record values as we close out the week. Lows only cool to the low to mid 80s through the weekend with a forecast high of 107º in Las Vegas Thursday, and 109º both Friday and Saturday. We expect to at least tie, and potentially break, daily high temperature records both Friday and Saturday before the Excessive Heat Warning expires at 8 p.m. Saturday night. It is important to limit time outdoors with these intense temperatures and stay hydrated. Gusty wind to 40 mph picks up Sunday, helping to bring in slightly cooler air by the start of next week with highs falling near-normal in the upper 90s as the sunny skies and dry conditions hold.