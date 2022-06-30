LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Isolated storm chances wrap up Wednesday night with drier air moving in for the end of the week, dropping humidity and rain chances in time for the holiday weekend. Any spotty storm development will dry out after sunset Wednesday night with clouds clearing ahead of sunrise Thursday. Temps start in the mid 80s Thursday morning with highs climbing close to 104º under a sunny sky. Gusts to 30 mph are expected each afternoon through the beginning of next week. We trend slightly cooler this weekend with highs falling to the low 100s Saturday and Sunday and upper 90s for the 4th of July. We'll see sunny skies and breezy winds each afternoon through the middle of next week.