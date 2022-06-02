13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Jun. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Summer-like heat settles in for the first week of June with highs in the upper 90s near 100º. Wind gusts to 25 mph are expected Thursday as highs jump close to 100º under a mostly sunny sky. Temps trend slightly cooler into the weekend, falling to the mid 90s Saturday, as cloud cover and wind speed increase. Gusts are closer to 30 mph both Friday and Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds settle by the start of next week as the cloud clear out and highs climb back to the low 100s by the middle of next week.