13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022

The July 6, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 18:30:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breezy wind and seasonal heat hangs around through the end of the week before a big warming trend takes highs close to 110º by the start of next week. Gusts 25-30 mph linger Thursday and Friday afternoons with highs 103º-105º under a mostly sunny sky. Winds settle down Saturday as the warming trend begins. Lows land in the 80s each morning with a forecast high of 107º in Las Vegas Saturday, 109º Sunday, and 110º by Monday.

