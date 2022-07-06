LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breezy wind and seasonal heat hangs around through the end of the week before a big warming trend takes highs close to 110º by the start of next week. Gusts 25-30 mph linger Thursday and Friday afternoons with highs 103º-105º under a mostly sunny sky. Winds settle down Saturday as the warming trend begins. Lows land in the 80s each morning with a forecast high of 107º in Las Vegas Saturday, 109º Sunday, and 110º by Monday.