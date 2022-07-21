LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Thursday and Friday across southern Nevada with potentially dangerous heat impacting most of the region. Highs in the Las Vegas valley range from 108º-114º and lows in the upper 80s and low 90s. In the Colorado River valley highs range from 115º-120º with lows in the 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for elevations above 5000 feet where highs could land close to 90º even for Mt. Charleston. It's important to stay hydrated and limit time outside during peak heating hours during this stretch of intense heat. Monsoon moisture moves back in over the weekend, dropping highs closer to the seasonal average of 105º as humidity increases. Isolated storm chances return by the start of next week.