LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon moisture moves back into the region for the second half of the week, helping to drop highs under 110º and adding in spotty storm chances each afternoon through the weekend. We remain above the seasonal average as we close out the week with lows in the upper 80s and low 90s and highs climbing close to 108º-109º. An uptick in humidity will be noticeable Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and isolated to widely scattered storms possible. Chances are only around 20%, but pockets of heavy rain and dangerous lightning could develop as storms pop up. Storm chances drop to just 10% this weekend with mostly sunny skies and hot temps taking us into the start of next week.