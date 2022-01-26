13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Calm and cool conditions take us into Wednesday night before breezy wind makes a comeback Thursday, prompting another Lake Wind Advisory in the Colorado River Valley with gusts to 40 mph possible. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s ahead of sunrise Thursday under a clear sky in Las Vegas. Highs climb back close to 60º both Thursday and Friday, but wind will be the main forecast focus Thursday afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph are possible in Las Vegas with 40 mph gusts in southern Clark County creating choppy conditions on area lakes with waves up to 3 feet possible. The breeze settles down Friday with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. We warm back to the low to mid 60s this weekend under a mix of sun and clouds with light winds. Our next system arrives early next week with gusty wind picking back up by Tuesday and highs falling below average to the mid 50s by Wednesday.