13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Jan. 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and highs in the 60s stick around this weekend with the gusty wind picking back up by Friday. Wednesday night is calm and clear with dinner time temps in the 50s after highs landed back in the low 60s. Thursday morning starts with temperatures in the low 40s before climbing to the low 60s under a sunny sky. Gusts to 20 mph are expected Thursday, increasing to 30 mph in Las Vegas Friday and 35+ mph gusts in the Colorado River Valley where a Lake Wind Advisory goes into effect. Wind settles down Saturday into Sunday as the sky stays sunny and highs remain in the low 60s.