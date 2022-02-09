13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Feb. 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs stay 10º+ above the seasonal average through Valentine's Day before a pattern flip brings the return of breezy wind and highs in the low 60s next week. Wednesday evening looks comfortable and breezy with gusts dropping under 20 mph in Las Vegas after sunset and lows falling to the upper 40s ahead of sunrise Thursday. Gusts are back near 40 mph in the Colorado River valley Thursday, creating choppy conditions on area lakes with waves 1-2 feet. Gusts should be capped near 25 mph in Las Vegas Thursday afternoon with sunny skies and a forecast high of 73º, 11º above average. Highs bump to 75º with sunshine and calmer wind Friday. Dry and quiet conditions are expected this weekend with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sun. The mild weather holds Valentine's Day with highs back in the low 70s, but a few more clouds will move in with increasing wind speeds ahead of Tuesday's cold front. Gusts pick up to 30+ mph Tuesday with a drastic drop in temperature- highs fall closer to 60º both Tuesday and Wednesday with an isolated rain chance under a mix of sun and clouds.