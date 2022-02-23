13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A 30% rain and snow chance continues through dinner time Wednesday before the storm system moves on, leaving cold and clear conditions for the rest of the week. A few snowflakes are possible across the region with the showers that develop tonight, but no snowfall is expected to stick in Las Vegas with just a few hit or miss showers through sunset. Cloud cover clears tonight with very cold temperatures expected- lows fall to the 20s and 30s tonight in the Las Vegas valley with most of us under the freezing mark. Sunny skies are back Thursday but temperatures stay well below the seasonal average of 65º with highs capped in the low 50s. Lows stay in the 30s through the weekend but a slow warming trend begins Friday with highs in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday, low 60s under a partly cloudy sky Sunday, and back to the 70s next week.