13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind lingers this week with gusts to 25 mph expected again Thursday before calmer, warmer conditions return this weekend. Temperatures cool quickly after sunset Wednesday night with 50s through dinner time as gusts continue 20-30 mph. Lows fall to the low 40s ahead of sunrise Thursday with sunny skies taking us into the weekend. Highs land a degree or two under the seasonal average Thursday afternoon in the low 60s with the breezy wind contributing to the cool feel. Gusts finally drop under 20 mph on Friday as temperatures begin their rebound. Highs climb back to the mid 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday, and near 70º Sunday. Our next storm system is set to swing through early next week with gusts 35+ mph expected again Monday as highs drop 10º near 60º and a 20% rain chance develops. Breezy wind and much cooler temperatures linger through the middle of next week with highs falling to the mid 50s by Tuesday, almost 10º below normal.