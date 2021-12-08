13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Wednesday's mild and sunny afternoon serves as the brief break between systems as our next storm brings wet and windy weather to the entire region Thursday, associated with a cold front that brings a drastic drop in temperature by Friday. We stay clear and calm Wednesday evening with increasing cloud cover and wind speed overnight ahead of sunrise Thursday. Rain chances arrive by the morning commute Thursday, with off and on showers expected through Thursday evening for most of southern Nevada as gusts peak near 30 mph under a cloudy sky. Even with the 80% rain chance lingering for much of the day, rainfall totals aren't expected to be impressive; generally under 0.10" in the Las Vegas area. Precipitation will be more impactful in the mountains with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting at 4 a.m. Thursday for elevations greater than 6000 feet. Snow totals will range 3"-7" between 6000-8000 feet with up to a foot of snow possible for the highest peaks greater than 8500 feet. Snow, coupled with gusts to 40 mph, will make travel difficult and dangerous through Thursday night. Once this front clears the area, cold air filters back into the region as winds calm and skies clear for Friday. Lows fall to the mid 30s this weekend with highs just in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky through the start of next week. Our next storm system is already on the schedule with the region of breezy wind and rain chances by Tuesday of next week.