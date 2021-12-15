13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Dec. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cold temperature and calm conditions settle in behind the front that brought wet and windy weather Tuesday. Temperatures fell below seasonal averages Wednesday and we'll hold in a similar pattern through the weekend. After highs landed in the upper 40s near 50º Wednesday afternoon, we'll drop to the low 40s through dinner time and 30s overnight. We'll start Thursday morning close to the freezing mark in the Las Vegas Valley with forecast lows 30º-35º. Partly cloudy skies return Thursday afternoon with a forecast high of 50º in Las Vegas. A weak front will reinforce the cold air Friday, picking up a light breeze, clearing out the clouds, and keeping temperatures below normal. Lows are in the 30s with highs in the low 50s through the beginning of next week under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Our next round of rain moves in by the middle of next week, with increasing clouds Tuesday and a 40% chance for rain next Wednesday.