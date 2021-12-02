13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs approach record values for the second day in a row in Las Vegas, coming in more than 10º above the seasonal average through the weekend. Wednesday evening features clear and comfortable conditions with dinner time temps in the 60s after highs landed in the low to mid 70s. High clouds will mix in with the sunshine on Thursday, but otherwise mild and pleasant weather persists. Lows land in the upper 40s each morning through the weekend with highs hovering near 70º. A pattern flip brings in changes early next week, with increasing clouds Monday and increasing wind Tuesday. Highs fall to the mid 60s by the middle of next week with lows in the mid to upper 40s.