13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Aug. 9, 2021

Monsoon moisture returns to the region the rest of the week with southeast wind helping keep a few additional clouds, higher humidity, and isolated storm chances in play through the weekend. Monday night stays hazy and warm with the light breeze gradually calming after sunset. Lows fall to the low 80s ahead of sunrise Tuesday with the uptick in humidity helping drop highs to the low 100s. High temperatures will range from 100º-105º through the weekend. Isolated storms are possible starting Tuesday with chances 10-20% each day this week, favoring the higher elevations where flash flooding could be a possibility as storms develop. At this point we expect activity to be widely isolated and not widespread with the best chance for storms in Mohave County.