13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Aug. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Smoky sunshine continues this week with air quality considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups as wildfire smoke drifts in from the south and west. Other than smoke, dry conditions and warming temperatures are the trend heading into the weekend. Lows climb from the upper 70s to the low 80s through the weekend with highs 106º-108º Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A light breeze will pick up each afternoon, but gusts should stay under 25 mph. A pattern shift arrives early next week with monsoon moisture moving back into the region Monday, allowing a few more clouds to mix in and an uptick in humidity. Highs will fall back to the low 100s in response with a 10%-20% storm chance each day through the first half of next week.