Watch
13 First Alert Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Aug. 25, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
The August 25, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 21:12:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Smoky sunshine continues this week with air quality considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups as wildfire smoke drifts in from the south and west. Other than smoke, dry conditions and warming temperatures are the trend heading into the weekend. Lows climb from the upper 70s to the low 80s through the weekend with highs 106º-108º Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A light breeze will pick up each afternoon, but gusts should stay under 25 mph. A pattern shift arrives early next week with monsoon moisture moving back into the region Monday, allowing a few more clouds to mix in and an uptick in humidity. Highs will fall back to the low 100s in response with a 10%-20% storm chance each day through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018