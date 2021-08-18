13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cooler temps and smoky sunshine are expected heading into the second half of the work week after an area of low pressure to our north dropped a front across southern Nevada that allows highs to fall below the seasonal average into the weekend. Gusts to 30 mph continue Wednesday night associated with the front, relaxing closer to 20 mph overnight into Thursday morning. Highs are capped in the mid to upper 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with sunny skies and dry air. Overnight lows should feel refreshing in the mid to upper 70s through this time period. Lingering smoke continues to be an issue with Moderate air quality expected through the weekend. Smoke could be thick at times Thursday, giving the sky more of a gray tint than blue, but high cloud cover should stay clear and storm chances finally drop out of the forecast completely this weekend. Temperatures are expected to rebound back to the triple digits early next week, but the sunny skies and dry conditions hold through at least the next 7 days.