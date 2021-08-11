13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Aug. 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Smoky sunshine and muggy conditions are expected heading into the second half of the work week with isolated storm chances lingering due to the monsoon moisture sticking around. Wednesday night's storm chance is only 10% in the Las Vegas valley with the best chance for storms over the mountains. Mohave County looks to be a bit busier tonight, with strong storms possible near Kingman that could prompt another round of dangerous flash flooding. Any storms that do develop tonight will quiet down after sunset with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low 80s ahead of sunrise Thursday. Expect another round of smoky sunshine and muggy air Thursday afternoon with a high of 104º under a mix of sun and clouds with isolated storms. We dry out heading into the weekend with mostly sunny skies Friday though Sunday, which also allows highs to climb. We'll land near 106º Friday, 107º Saturday, and 106º again Sunday. Our next round of monsoon moisture arrives next week with a 10%-20% storm chance Monday through Wednesday dropping highs near 100º.