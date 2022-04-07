13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Apr. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Wednesday's breeze relaxes after sunset with calming wind and warming temperatures heading into the weekend. Gusts should drop under 20 mph around dinner time Wednesday with clear skies overnight and lows falling to the mid 50s ahead of sunrise Thursday. Highs rebound to the mid 80s Thursday, upper 80s Friday, and low 90s Saturday. Mostly sunny skies stick around through the weekend with wind gusts under 20 mph. Changes arrive Sunday as a pattern flip brings strong gusts and a drastic drop in temperature. Gusts pick up to 30 mph Sunday and exceed 40 mph Monday with highs falling to the low 80s Sunday, low 70s Monday, and 10º below the seasonal average to the upper 60s by Tuesday.