13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Apr. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy winds turn gusty once again Thursday with our next system bringing back 40+ mph gusts, a chance for scattered rain, and a drop in temp that takes us 10º below average by Friday. Gusts should stay under 30 mph Wednesday night under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with comfortable temperatures. Lows start near 60º Thursday morning before climbing to the low 80s in the afternoon- but wind is the main weather headline once again. Sustained wind 25-35 mph with gusts 40+ mph out of the southwest are expected, elevating fire danger prompting a Red Flag Warning for most of the region and a Wind Advisory for the Spring Mountains where gusts could exceed 60 mph. This round of wind is brought in by a storm system that also brings a 30-40% rain chance Friday and drops highs near 70º to close out the week as the wind continues. The system moves on by Saturday, with sunny skies and breezy winds lingering through Sunday as highs climb back to the mid to upper 70s. Wind should settle down early next week with highs bumping back to the low 90s by Tuesday.