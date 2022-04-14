Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Apr. 13, 2022

The April 13, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 20:34:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After a couple cool days, a warming trend takes high temperatures back near-normal as we close out the week before breezy wind and 80s return for Easter weekend. Wednesday night is calm and cool with dinner time temperatures in the 60s under a mostly clear sky. Thursday morning starts in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds as highs climb back to the upper 70s. Gusts 25-30 mph pick up by Thursday evening and linger for Friday with highs bumping near 80º. Gusts increase 30-35 mph Saturday as a weak system moves through, with wind being the only impact as sunny skies and dry conditions hold. Winds weaken for Easter Sunday with a forecast high of 84º under a sunny sky- should be fantastic for any Easter egg hunts! A light breeze picks up again next week but sunshine and 80s stick around.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018