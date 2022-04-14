13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Apr. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After a couple cool days, a warming trend takes high temperatures back near-normal as we close out the week before breezy wind and 80s return for Easter weekend. Wednesday night is calm and cool with dinner time temperatures in the 60s under a mostly clear sky. Thursday morning starts in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds as highs climb back to the upper 70s. Gusts 25-30 mph pick up by Thursday evening and linger for Friday with highs bumping near 80º. Gusts increase 30-35 mph Saturday as a weak system moves through, with wind being the only impact as sunny skies and dry conditions hold. Winds weaken for Easter Sunday with a forecast high of 84º under a sunny sky- should be fantastic for any Easter egg hunts! A light breeze picks up again next week but sunshine and 80s stick around.