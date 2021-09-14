13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A breezy start to the week kicks off our subtle cooling trend, taking high temperatures back to the upper 90s by the end of the week. Highs fall to the low 100s Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and calm wind. Our next round of breezy wind picks up Thursday into Friday with gusts 20-25 mph, helping highs fall to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday and mid 90s through this coming weekend.