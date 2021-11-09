13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Nov 9, 2021

Watch
The November 9, 2021 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
LAS VERGAS (KTNV) —After a gloomy morning with a few scattered sprinkles, we can expect broken clouds and breezy conditions for your Tuesday afternoon. Expect sustained southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts closer to 30 mph through the afternoon and evening hours. A 10% rain chances hangs around with the cloud cover, but any showers that develop will be brief and light. Clouds clear and winds calm by Wednesday with sunny skies and quiet conditions through the end of the week. Temperatures stay above the seasonal average with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.

