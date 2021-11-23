13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winds will gradually pick up during the day on Tuesday. Gusts between 25-35 mph possible today, with the windiest conditions being along the Colorado River Basin and our Mountainous regions. Upper-level heights will continue to dig and this troughing will keep the clouds in place early Tuesday. Moisture has steadily seeped into the valley but most of it will be in the form of clouds. There is a chance for virga or light showers over Mohave county, but Southern Nevada looks to stay dry, still fighting a dry air mass. That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if parts of the valley experienced virga (rain not actually touching the surface) today.

A weak cold front will push through quickly late Tuesday. It’ll sweep the clouds out of the area and bring temperatures down on Wednesday about 5-10 degrees. Winds will also increase with gusts as high as 25-30 mph around the city and Spring Mountains. The Colorado River Valley could experience gusts as high as 40 mph, creating rough waters. A High Wind Advisory has been issued for the Colorado River Basin on Wednesday. Mohave county looks to cool to below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Thursday morning for areas like Kingman. Mesquite and Moapa could also experience below freezing temperatures but no warnings have been issued for these areas as of now.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be mild with mostly sunny skies and highs around normal across the valley. Temperatures will start to rise on Friday and hover around 70 for the weekend.