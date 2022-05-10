13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Today's forecast is starting off cool as we hit a daytime high of only 74 degrees over the Las Vegas Valley. The cool conditions will remain in the forecast Wednesday, amidst gusty conditions with winds reaching between 15-25 miles per hour over Harry Reid International. The cool weather is expected to be out of the forecast by Thursday with the high reaching 80 degrees. By Friday we will be reaching the 90's making for a warm weekend. We should hit triple digit temperatures by Sunday and Monday of next week.