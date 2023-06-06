13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of low pressure will slowly move from southern California to southern Nevada through Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and isolated showers or thunderstorm chances. The Vegas valley will see most of the impact by way of wind and cooler temps. We'll drop into the low 90s and upper 80s the rest of the week with southeast breezes 15-20 mph through Thursday. Gusts reach 25-30 mph. We'll see a 10% shower chance in Las Vegas Wednesday with 40% storm chances in the Spring Mountains mid-week.