Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023

The June 6, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 10:42:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of low pressure will slowly move from southern California to southern Nevada through Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and isolated showers or thunderstorm chances. The Vegas valley will see most of the impact by way of wind and cooler temps. We'll drop into the low 90s and upper 80s the rest of the week with southeast breezes 15-20 mph through Thursday. Gusts reach 25-30 mph. We'll see a 10% shower chance in Las Vegas Wednesday with 40% storm chances in the Spring Mountains mid-week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018